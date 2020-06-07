Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Invests $8.12 Million in Trane (NYSE:TT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in Trane (NYSE:TT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 98,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,121,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter worth about $736,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter worth about $413,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter worth about $8,397,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TT. Argus lowered Trane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cowen lowered Trane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Trane from $105.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Trane from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Trane from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.77.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $102.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.08. The company has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Trane has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $146.85.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Trane had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.96%. On average, research analysts predict that Trane will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Trane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.28%.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

