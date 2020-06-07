Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,518 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $6,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in W W Grainger by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in W W Grainger by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in W W Grainger in the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in W W Grainger by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in W W Grainger in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $322.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $285.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.73. W W Grainger Inc has a 52 week low of $200.61 and a 52 week high of $346.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by ($0.18). W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.00% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that W W Grainger Inc will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.31%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GWW. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Longbow Research raised W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on W W Grainger from $194.00 to $191.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $313.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. W W Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.27.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total transaction of $1,200,614.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,033 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,217.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

