Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 71.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,620 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $8,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 53.8% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $42.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.95. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $47.20.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.71 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.13.

In other news, Director Pierre Dufour purchased 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $37,664.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.