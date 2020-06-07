Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $7.11 Million Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 77.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,633 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $7,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,166,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,667,524,000 after purchasing an additional 821,353 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth $1,069,956,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,531,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $901,610,000 after purchasing an additional 425,919 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,405,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $740,868,000 after purchasing an additional 67,503 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,288,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.82, for a total value of $1,568,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 426,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,951,319.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 700 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $106,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,620,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,375 shares of company stock valued at $8,931,798. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARE has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $158.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.84. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 1-year low of $109.22 and a 1-year high of $175.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($1.62). The business had revenue of $439.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.63 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.20%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

