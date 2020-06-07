Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $6.86 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 71.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 21,970 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $28,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 127.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $179.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.47.

NYSE PH opened at $195.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.28. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $215.94. The stock has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.67.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.68. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 29.70%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 5,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total transaction of $872,394.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,721.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

