Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $6.46 Million Stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 71.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,721 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $6,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 1,509.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Tiffany & Co. by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $5,346,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Tiffany & Co. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 163,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,846,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Tiffany & Co. by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TIF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.76.

Shares of TIF stock opened at $121.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.60 and its 200 day moving average is $130.34. Tiffany & Co. has a 12 month low of $78.60 and a 12 month high of $134.42.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Tiffany & Co.’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

