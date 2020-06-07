Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 70.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,892 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Docusign were worth $6,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Docusign in the first quarter worth about $328,000. Northeast Investment Management purchased a new stake in Docusign in the first quarter worth about $390,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Docusign in the first quarter worth about $2,332,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Docusign by 91.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 754,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,728,000 after acquiring an additional 361,278 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its stake in Docusign by 0.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Docusign alerts:

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 372,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $29,266,788.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,147,828.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $29,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,599,737. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 812,642 shares of company stock worth $69,896,715. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DOCU opened at $139.64 on Friday. Docusign Inc has a 52-week low of $43.13 and a 52-week high of $152.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.35 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.62.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Docusign had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 28.86%. The firm had revenue of $297.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Docusign from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Docusign from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Docusign from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Docusign to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.18.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.