Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in VF were worth $8,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in VF by 80.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 318,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,237,000 after purchasing an additional 142,177 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY increased its stake in VF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 4,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in VF by 514.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 113,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 95,239 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of VF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 726,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,291,000 after buying an additional 101,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of VF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 395,764 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,403,000 after buying an additional 14,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

In other VF news, Director Benno O. Dorer purchased 1,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.09 per share, for a total transaction of $102,031.28. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on VF from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on VF from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on VF from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on VF in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

VF stock opened at $68.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.66. VF Corp has a one year low of $45.07 and a one year high of $100.25. The stock has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.21.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). VF had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VF Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.64%.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

