Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 7,082 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 50.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,082 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.05% of Domino’s Pizza worth $6,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Argus raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $421.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.67.

In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total value of $1,732,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DPZ opened at $376.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.37. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $394.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $370.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.56.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $873.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.66 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

