Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,705 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,910 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $7,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,406,033 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $994,593,000 after buying an additional 6,753,588 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $308,958,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $131,418,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,107,256 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $216,905,000 after buying an additional 1,653,259 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $54,986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LVS. Cfra raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Nomura Instinet raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. HSBC raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.90 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

NYSE:LVS opened at $52.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.48. The stock has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.57. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 17.81%. The business’s revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

