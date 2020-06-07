Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 66.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,933 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Corteva were worth $7,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Corteva by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 577,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,076,000 after purchasing an additional 202,601 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Corteva by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,017,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,090,000 after purchasing an additional 25,239 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $2,379,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $582,000. 78.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Corteva from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.29.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $30.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average of $26.68. The company has a market cap of $22.94 billion and a PE ratio of -26.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Corteva has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Corteva had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

