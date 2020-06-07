Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 19,754 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 71.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,754 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $7,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $246,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,276.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $726,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,869,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,985 shares of company stock worth $5,281,329. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ROK stock opened at $227.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.15. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $115.38 and a twelve month high of $230.71. The firm has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.61. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 118.85% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $134.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $162.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.53.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.