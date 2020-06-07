Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 15,799 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,799 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $5,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 645.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 489,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,732,000 after purchasing an additional 424,121 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,136,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,040,000 after purchasing an additional 381,625 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Hasbro by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Hasbro by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 62,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at $744,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $80.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.90 and its 200 day moving average is $85.36. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $126.87.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 24.71%. Hasbro’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $94.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.41.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

