Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 155,428 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155,428 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of KeyCorp worth $5,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 681,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,787,000 after purchasing an additional 46,382 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in KeyCorp by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in KeyCorp by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 238,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 19,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 4,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $49,783.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,012.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher M. Gorman purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $1,036,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 106,485 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,564 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEY opened at $14.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.51. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $20.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.63.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

KEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens cut shares of KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. DA Davidson lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.24.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

