Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 64.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 52,979 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of Ulta Beauty worth $5,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,367,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Ulta Beauty to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.93.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $252.08 on Friday. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1-year low of $124.05 and a 1-year high of $368.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($2.00). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.