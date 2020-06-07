Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stake in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 98,859 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of AES worth $4,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of AES by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 166,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after buying an additional 7,778 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of AES by 32.1% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 24,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of AES by 42.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 263,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 77,956 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of AES by 36.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 331,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after buying an additional 88,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of AES by 10.6% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 28,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AES shares. ValuEngine cut shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AES from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AES from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

In other news, VP Tish Mendoza acquired 3,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $30,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,858.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Lisa Krueger acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,970.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,560.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 539,293 shares of company stock worth $6,277,461 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

AES stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. AES Corp has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $21.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.67.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. AES had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AES Corp will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.1433 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.91%.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

