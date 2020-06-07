Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,451 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 79,159 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Lennar were worth $5,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Lennar by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,825,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,361 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth about $33,508,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lennar by 2,462.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 714,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,873,000 after buying an additional 686,810 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth about $34,341,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its position in Lennar by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,516,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,143,000 after buying an additional 478,019 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $63.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.83 and a 200 day moving average of $55.64. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $71.38.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on Lennar from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.