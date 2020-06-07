Toronto Dominion Bank Has $5.15 Million Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,064 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of Zebra Technologies worth $5,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 263.8% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBRA opened at $277.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.67. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $150.06 and a 12 month high of $278.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $127,636.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,823.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 3,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.48, for a total transaction of $937,765.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,801 shares in the company, valued at $724,002.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,086 shares of company stock worth $5,662,850 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBRA. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.88.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

