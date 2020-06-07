Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 51,395 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of NiSource worth $4,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in NiSource by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 471,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after purchasing an additional 27,512 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NiSource by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,969,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 755,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,043,000 after acquiring an additional 72,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 136,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 12,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on NiSource from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NiSource in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.70.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $25.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.30. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $30.67.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 4.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

