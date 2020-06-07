Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 673,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 196,609 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $6,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Loop Capital cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.84.

HPE opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.77. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

