Toro (NYSE:TTC) Rating Reiterated by Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC) in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Toro has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.33.

TTC stock opened at $72.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.24. Toro has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $84.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $929.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 34.60%. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Toro will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toro by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Toro in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Toro in the fourth quarter worth about $81,847,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toro by 31.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 206,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

