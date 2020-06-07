Thor Industries (THO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, June 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect Thor Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of THO opened at $100.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.31. Thor Industries has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $103.99.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Jan Suwinski bought 2,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.19 per share, with a total value of $74,380.00. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

THO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Thor Industries from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Sidoti dropped their target price on Thor Industries from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Thor Industries from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Thor Industries from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thor Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.90.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

