Thermon Group Holdings Inc Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (NYSE:THR)

Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Thermon Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 2nd. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Thermon Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16). Thermon Group had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $88.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.25 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Thermon Group in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Thermon Group in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermon Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:THR opened at $16.84 on Friday. Thermon Group has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $27.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day moving average is $20.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $529.67 million, a PE ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, Director Michael W. Press acquired 13,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.63 per share, for a total transaction of $207,879.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,416.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THR. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Thermon Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,243,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,880,000 after purchasing an additional 353,311 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,946,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,929,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,071,000 after buying an additional 183,036 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,938,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 202.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 198,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after buying an additional 132,750 shares in the last quarter.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

