TD Securities Lowers National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) to Hold

TD Securities cut shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $63.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of NTIOF opened at $48.22 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $26.77 and a twelve month high of $56.73. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.65.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 17.56%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a $0.509 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

