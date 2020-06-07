Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Sets New 1-Year High at $168.10

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 168.10 ($2.21) and last traded at GBX 166.29 ($2.19), with a volume of 4317806 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 158.75 ($2.09).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TW. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 183 ($2.41) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 157 ($2.07) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 177.62 ($2.34).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 129.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 156.17. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11.

In other news, insider Jennie Daly acquired 98 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of £151.90 ($199.82) per share, with a total value of £14,886.20 ($19,581.95).

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile (LON:TW)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

