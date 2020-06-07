Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Earns Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TW. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 206 ($2.71) to GBX 186 ($2.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.84) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 110 ($1.45) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 157 ($2.07) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Taylor Wimpey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 177.62 ($2.34).

LON:TW opened at GBX 161.40 ($2.12) on Friday. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 168 ($2.21). The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 129.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 156.17.

In other news, insider Jennie Daly purchased 98 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of £151.90 ($199.82) per share, for a total transaction of £14,886.20 ($19,581.95).

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

