SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 19.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SYSCO by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,950,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,157,000 after purchasing an additional 369,879 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in SYSCO by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,603,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,470 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in SYSCO by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,159,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,965,000 after purchasing an additional 110,167 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SYSCO by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,026,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,696,000 after purchasing an additional 222,256 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in SYSCO by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,157,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY opened at $61.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.12. SYSCO Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

In other SYSCO news, Director Joshua D. Frank acquired 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.42 per share, for a total transaction of $28,452,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 703,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.38 per share, with a total value of $36,156,106.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of SYSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Argus downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.73.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

