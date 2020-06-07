Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SMCI. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of SMCI opened at $28.61 on Thursday. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.93.

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 7,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $189,595.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,014 shares in the company, valued at $354,974.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.25% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services.

