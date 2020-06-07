Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) PT Raised to $20.00 at Craig Hallum

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SSYS. ValuEngine lowered Stratasys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stratasys from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stratasys from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Stratasys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Stratasys from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stratasys currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.67.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Shares of Stratasys stock opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.12 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average is $18.14. Stratasys has a one year low of $12.18 and a one year high of $30.60.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $132.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.38 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.51%. On average, analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Stratasys by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Stratasys by 9.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stratasys by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 202,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.