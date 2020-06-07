Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 8,967 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,782% compared to the typical volume of 231 call options.

NYSE:BBVA opened at $3.90 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 68.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBVA. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.