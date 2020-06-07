Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Macerich (NYSE:MAC)

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 21,250 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 380% compared to the typical volume of 4,427 call options.

In other news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Edward C. Coppola bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.58 per share, with a total value of $139,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 360,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,770.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 171,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,322,215. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Macerich by 318.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 29,708 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Macerich by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 164,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP increased its position in Macerich by 571.2% during the first quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 396,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 337,219 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Macerich by 132.0% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 25,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 14,535 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Macerich during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Macerich in a report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Macerich from $34.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Macerich in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Macerich from $26.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $9.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. Macerich has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $35.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.49.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Macerich had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Macerich will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.30%.

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

