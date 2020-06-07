SSR Mining Inc Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for SSR Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.10 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for SSR Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SSRM. ValuEngine cut shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.19 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.16.

Shares of SSRM opened at $17.96 on Friday. SSR Mining has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $22.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 5.28.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. SSR Mining had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $164.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.75 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 15.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,954,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,386,000 after buying an additional 268,400 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 0.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 929,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after buying an additional 8,362 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at about $3,343,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $532,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. 63.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.