Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 83.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,234 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Spotify were worth $6,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify by 753.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Spotify during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Spotify during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Spotify during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $184.28 on Friday. Spotify has a 1 year low of $109.18 and a 1 year high of $196.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.53. The firm has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.66 and a beta of 1.59.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.28. Spotify had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Spotify’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Spotify from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Spotify from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Spotify from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.82.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.