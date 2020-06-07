Societe Generale Reiterates “Hold” Rating for PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)

Societe Generale restated their hold rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a buy rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get PERNOD RICARD S/ADR alerts:

Shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR stock opened at $32.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.57. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $39.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.01.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for PERNOD RICARD S/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PERNOD RICARD S/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.