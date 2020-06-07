Societe Generale Reaffirms Buy Rating for Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)

Societe Generale reissued their buy rating on shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on HEINY. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heineken from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heineken from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.
Shares of HEINY stock opened at $48.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.37 and a 200-day moving average of $48.49. The company has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Heineken has a one year low of $37.43 and a one year high of $57.84.
Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.
