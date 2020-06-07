Societe Generale Reaffirms Buy Rating for Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)

Societe Generale reissued their buy rating on shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HEINY. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heineken from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heineken from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of HEINY stock opened at $48.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.37 and a 200-day moving average of $48.49. The company has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Heineken has a one year low of $37.43 and a one year high of $57.84.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

