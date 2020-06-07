Smart Money Group LLC Acquires 110 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Smart Money Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Norges Bank bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,139,107,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,725,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,958 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 21.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,147,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,900 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,399,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,581 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,393,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JNJ opened at $147.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $388.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Bank of America upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

