Slack (NYSE:WORK) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Slack (NYSE:WORK) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.19)-(0.17) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.20). The company issued revenue guidance of $855-870 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $861.31 million.Slack also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.19–0.17 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Slack from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Slack from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Slack from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Slack from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Slack from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.

WORK opened at $32.56 on Friday. Slack has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.17.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $201.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.12 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 81.89% and a negative net margin of 87.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Slack will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Ofarrell sold 42,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $806,922.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $59,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 44,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,997.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,950,498 shares of company stock worth $50,548,133. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

