Slack (NYSE:WORK) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Slack (NYSE:WORK) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.19–0.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.2. The company issued revenue guidance of $855-870 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $860.26 million.Slack also updated its FY21 guidance to $(0.19)-(0.17) EPS.

Shares of Slack stock opened at $32.56 on Friday. Slack has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.32 and a 200-day moving average of $25.17.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Slack had a negative net margin of 87.91% and a negative return on equity of 81.89%. The company had revenue of $201.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.12 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WORK shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Slack from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Slack from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Slack from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Slack from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Slack from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Slack presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other Slack news, CFO Allen Shim sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $1,174,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,575,961. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $36,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,950,498 shares of company stock valued at $50,548,133. 26.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

