Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 700 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.60% of the company’s stock.

CTAS stock opened at $286.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.32. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.33 and a fifty-two week high of $304.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. Cintas had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CTAS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.27.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

