Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 1,808 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,363 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 836.8% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 100,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 90,162 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in D. R. Horton by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. bought a new position in D. R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $2,230,000. AXA increased its position in D. R. Horton by 530.3% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 395,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,887,000 after acquiring an additional 333,141 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in D. R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $1,205,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $93,134.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.59.

DHI opened at $56.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.59. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $62.54.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.32%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

