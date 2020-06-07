Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Shenandoah Telecommunications Company is a holding company which provides a broad range of telecommunications services through its operating subsidiaries.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SHEN. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BWS Financial lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $55.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $59.93.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $153.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.69 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 11.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHEN. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

