Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Given New GBX 2,550 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Severn Trent (LON:SVT) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,550 ($33.54) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SVT. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($29.60) price target on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Severn Trent from GBX 2,264 ($29.78) to GBX 2,258 ($29.70) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Severn Trent from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 2,550 ($33.54) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Severn Trent to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 2,650 ($34.86) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on Severn Trent from GBX 2,550 ($33.54) to GBX 2,450 ($32.23) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Severn Trent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,336.80 ($30.74).

Shares of SVT opened at GBX 2,479 ($32.61) on Friday. Severn Trent has a 52 week low of GBX 1,900.50 ($25.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,716 ($35.73). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.26, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,396.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,425.07.

Severn Trent (LON:SVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported GBX 146 ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 135.20 ($1.78) by GBX 10.80 ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Severn Trent will post 14003.9986043 EPS for the current year.

In other Severn Trent news, insider Kevin S. Beeston purchased 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,450 ($32.23) per share, for a total transaction of £19,820.50 ($26,072.74).

Severn Trent Company Profile

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

