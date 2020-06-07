Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€88.00” Price Target for Bayer (FRA:BAYN)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BAYN. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Monday, April 27th. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €80.71 ($93.84).

Get Bayer alerts:

BAYN stock opened at €66.15 ($76.92) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €59.51 and a 200 day moving average price of €65.46. Bayer has a fifty-two week low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a fifty-two week high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.