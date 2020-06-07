Safe Bulkers (SB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, June 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:SB opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.76 million, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Safe Bulkers has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.33.

SB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Safe Bulkers from $1.25 to $0.40 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Safe Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th.

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons.

