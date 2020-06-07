Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops cellular therapies for the treatment of auto-immune, metabolic and other diseases. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rubius Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Rubius Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.61.

RUBY opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a current ratio of 8.99. Rubius Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $16.16.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rubius Therapeutics news, CEO Pablo J. Cagnoni purchased 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Epstein purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,805,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,789,321.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $261,480 over the last three months. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 11.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

