Roxanne S. Austin Sells 10,000 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total value of $1,220,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,253 shares in the company, valued at $6,375,388.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
TGT opened at $121.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.86. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $80.03 and a twelve month high of $130.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $59.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.78.
Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura reduced their price objective on Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.21.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Target by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 29,738 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Target by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 492 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Target by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,674 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.
