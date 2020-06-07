Roxanne S. Austin Sells 10,000 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total value of $1,220,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,253 shares in the company, valued at $6,375,388.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TGT opened at $121.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.86. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $80.03 and a twelve month high of $130.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $59.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura reduced their price objective on Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.21.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Target by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 29,738 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Target by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 492 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Target by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,674 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

