Robert W. Baird Raises W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Price Target to $59.00

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $59.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GRA. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $84.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Grace & Co has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Shares of NYSE GRA opened at $57.85 on Wednesday. W. R. Grace & Co has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $79.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.57 and its 200 day moving average is $56.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.52.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. W. R. Grace & Co had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 68.38%. The company had revenue of $421.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. W. R. Grace & Co’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. W. R. Grace & Co’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

In other news, CEO Force Andrew Hudson La III purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.37 per share, for a total transaction of $231,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,705.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Elizabeth C. Brown purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.21 per share, for a total transaction of $102,420.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,557.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRA. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in W. R. Grace & Co by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,058 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in W. R. Grace & Co by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 351,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,497,000 after purchasing an additional 151,511 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in W. R. Grace & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in W. R. Grace & Co by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in W. R. Grace & Co by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Grace & Co

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

