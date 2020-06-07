Reviewing Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) & Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) and Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Envision Solar International alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Envision Solar International and Applied Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envision Solar International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Applied Materials 1 5 19 0 2.72

Envision Solar International presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.73%. Applied Materials has a consensus target price of $67.10, suggesting a potential upside of 11.49%. Given Envision Solar International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Envision Solar International is more favorable than Applied Materials.

Volatility & Risk

Envision Solar International has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Materials has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Envision Solar International and Applied Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envision Solar International -74.97% -61.31% -47.01% Applied Materials 18.89% 37.13% 15.90%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.0% of Envision Solar International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.1% of Applied Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Envision Solar International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Applied Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Envision Solar International and Applied Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envision Solar International $5.11 million 8.69 -$3.93 million N/A N/A Applied Materials $14.61 billion 3.78 $2.71 billion $3.04 19.80

Applied Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Envision Solar International.

Summary

Applied Materials beats Envision Solar International on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Envision Solar International Company Profile

Envision Solar International, Inc., together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security. It provides electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger (EV ARC) products; transformer, stowable, and HP DC fast charging EV ARC products; media EV ARC products with advertising screen and branding/messaging; autonomous EV ARC motorcycle and bicycle chargers; ARC mobility transportation systems; and Solar Tree direct current fast charger products. The company provides its products for electric vehicle charging infrastructure; out of home advertising platforms; and energy production and disaster preparedness. Envision Solar International, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits. This segment also offers various technologies, including epitaxy, ion implantation, oxidation and nitridation, rapid thermal processing, physical vapor deposition, chemical vapor deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, electrochemical deposition, atomic layer deposition, etching, and selective removal, as well as metrology and inspection tools. The Applied Global Services segment provides integrated solutions to optimize equipment and fab performance and productivity comprising spares, upgrades, services, remanufactured earlier generation equipment, and factory automation software for semiconductor, display, and other products. The Display and Adjacent Markets segment offers products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays; organic light-emitting diodes; and other display technologies for TVs, monitors, laptops, personal computers, electronic tablets, smart phones, and other consumer-oriented devices, as well as equipment for flexible substrates. The company serves manufacturers of semiconductor wafers and chips, liquid crystal and organic light-emitting diode displays, and other electronic devices. It operates in the United States, China, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and Europe. Applied Materials, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Envision Solar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envision Solar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.