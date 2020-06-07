Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $130.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

RH has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Restoration Hardware from $238.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised Restoration Hardware from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Restoration Hardware from $215.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Restoration Hardware from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $208.65.

Get Restoration Hardware alerts:

NYSE:RH opened at $246.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.83. Restoration Hardware has a 1 year low of $73.14 and a 1 year high of $265.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.53.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.95. Restoration Hardware had a negative return on equity of 347.89% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $482.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Restoration Hardware will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Restoration Hardware stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Restoration Hardware Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Restoration Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restoration Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.