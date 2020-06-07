REMY COINTREAU/ADR’s (REMYY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reissued their hold rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR stock opened at $13.81 on Thursday. REMY COINTREAU/ADR has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $15.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.16 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.60.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

